GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Uncle Charlie

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$210 USD

Fundraiser created byJoanie Bonner

Fundraiser funds will be received by Joanie Bonner

Help Uncle Charlie

🌟 Hi friends, let me tell you a story about Uncle Charlie. This isn't just any tale; it’s about someone who has dedicated his life to kindness and helping others, even when he faced challenges of his own. 😊

A few months ago, I got the shockingly heartbreaking news that my uncle, Charles (let’s call him Uncle Charlie), was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. He'd always been a tough guy, full of life, and incredibly hardworking owning his garbage company for years. But now, things have changed drastically. 😔

Uncle Charlie can barely work; the illness has taken its toll physically and financially. The medical bills are piling up—way more than what he’s insured for—and it feels like an uphill battle trying to keep everything afloat at home too. We're all worried about him, but most of all, we worry because Uncle Charlie is so selfless; his entire life has been about putting others first before himself. 😌

One memory that stands out is when he used to let customers who couldn’t afford their bills one week still have service picked up anyway! He's the kind of person who goes above and beyond just for someone else’s comfort. Plus, his volunteering at homeless shelters... feeding hungry people, helping them get back on their feet—it’s all part of what makes him so special.

But now, riding is off-limits for Uncle Charlie; something he loves deeply has been taken away from him because he just doesn’t have the energy to pursue it anymore due to his illness. 😞

So here I am, reaching out to you—dear friends and kind souls everywhere—asking for help in these dire times for my uncle Charles. Whether it's a small amount or more, every dollar counts towards easing some of this financial burden off our shoulders. He’d be humbled by your generosity; he never expected others to support him like this!

If you can relate to the selflessness and kindness that defines Uncle Charlie, please consider making a donation today. It could mean so much more than just money—it's about keeping hope alive for someone who has always been there in our times of need. 🌈❤️

Thank you from the bottom of my heart if you choose to help us on this journey with Uncle Charlie right now, every little bit truly does make a difference. Let’s keep his spirit strong and fighting against all odds! #KeepCharlieFighting

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve