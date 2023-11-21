Give Caleb the Gift of a Sound Mind and Healing!

Dear Friends and Family,

In the spirit of the season of giving, we reach out to you with an earnest plea to support a remarkable family facing extraordinary challenges. Meet Caleb Brokaw, an 11-year-old boy whose journey through life has been marked by incredible obstacles. Diagnosed with Autism, ODD, severe food sensitivities, and a myriad of psychiatric symptoms, Caleb's adoptive mother, Mandy Brokaw, has been his unwavering pillar of strength.

Mandy, a single parent, adopted Caleb and his brother from foster care when they were just babies, rescuing them from a painful past of abuse. Despite her tireless efforts and unconditional love, Caleb's struggles have escalated, and Mandy suspects he may be battling a condition known as PANs/PANDAS—an autoimmune reaction in the brain triggered by infections, causing severe psychiatric symptoms and possibly RAD, reactive attachment disorder.

The list of Caleb's challenges is extensive—severe anxiety, aggression, sleep difficulties, eating disorders, stomach aches, vomiting, severe gut inflammation, destructive rages, and even threats to harm or his own family. Multiple hospitalizations and a Bakers Act have left him without the consistent care he desperately needs. Mandy's quest for help has led her to the Amen Clinic, a specialized facility with expertise in treating children like Caleb.

However, there's a significant hurdle in the path to Caleb's recovery—financial constraints and insurance difficulties. State insurance won't cover a PANs/PANDAS evaluation, leaving Mandy to exhaust all her resources for Caleb's care. Recently, Caleb's actions have led to his removal from home, jeopardizing the possibility of spending the Holidays with his family.

Mandy firmly believes that with the right help, Caleb can overcome these challenges. The Amen Clinic could be the lifeline Caleb needs, offering hope for a brighter future. To schedule the evaluation and initiate the treatment, Mandy needs an initial payment of $1000. The total cost of treatment, including essential expenses such as travel, food, and lost wages, is $11000, of which $4000 will go towards covering these crucial ancillary costs.

This is where you come in—a chance to be the beacon of hope in Caleb's life. Your contribution will not only support Caleb's journey to recovery but also help Mandy, a remarkable single parent who took on the responsibility of two boys who desperately needed her love.

As we approach the festive season, let's come together to give Caleb the most meaningful Christmas present—a chance at life. Your donation, no matter how small, will make a significant impact. Help us ensure that Caleb gets the evaluation and treatment he desperately needs, and let's bring joy and hope to the Brokaw family this holiday season.

Donate today and be part of Caleb's journey towards a brighter tomorrow.