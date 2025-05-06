Help Brian Find Relief from Debilitating Vertigo

We are reaching out to ask for your help and support for our dear friend, Brian McKee, who has been enduring an incredibly difficult medical journey. Over the past two years, he has been battling Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV) and Vestibular Neuritis—two severe vestibular disorders that affect balance and cause extreme dizziness, nausea, and disorientation.

This condition has upended his life.

He has already experienced two emergency episodes so severe that they required ambulance transport and hospitalization—resulting in a total of 12 days in the hospital. Despite seeing multiple doctors and specialists, undergoing various treatments, and exhausting nearly every option available, the symptoms continue to return, leaving him physically and emotionally drained.

Now, after years of uncertainty and mounting medical bills, there is finally a glimmer of hope.

He has been accepted for treatment at the Newport-Mesa Audiology Balance & Ear Institute in Newport Beach, California—one of the few places in the country that specializes in advanced diagnostics and treatment of complex vestibular disorders. This intensive program spans 10 days of daily therapy and evaluations, and could very well be his last chance at a normal life—free from the constant fear of sudden, debilitating vertigo attacks.

But it comes at a significant cost.

The treatment alone is expected to cost over $12,000

Travel and lodging near the clinic for 10 days

His wife must take time off work to accompany and care for him throughout the process

They are emotionally and financially exhausted. Medical bills have already piled up, and this next step—while necessary—is simply beyond their means without help.

That’s why we’re turning to this generous community.

If you’ve ever experienced dizziness or motion sickness, imagine feeling that to such a degree that it is completely debilitating. That’s the reality he’s been living in. Every donation, no matter how small, brings him one step closer to healing, stability, and the hope of a normal life again.

🙏 Please consider donating to help cover the cost of his treatment, travel, and associated medical expenses.

🙏 Please share this campaign with friends, family, or on social media.

🙏 And please keep him and his family in your prayers during this difficult time.

Together, we can give him the chance to walk steadily and confidently into a future without vertigo.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.

To contact Brian directly, please reach out to him via Facebook.