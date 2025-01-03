Helping a Veteran and his family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $900
Campaign funds will be received by Celeste Kern
Support a Veteran and His Family Through Hard Times
Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,
This past year has tested us in ways we never imagined. My husband, a proud veteran, and I have always worked hard to provide for ourselves, but life's challenges have left us struggling to stay afloat.
Earlier this year, I lost my job, and despite countless applications and interviews, I've been unable to find new employment. The bills have continued to pile up, and we're now facing the harsh reality of being unable to cover basic necessities.
To make matters worse, we have no health insurance, and I can't afford the blood pressure medication we both desperately need or even a visit to a doctor. The stress has been overwhelming, but we're holding onto hope and reaching out for support.
We've set a goal to raise $5,000 to help with:
My husband has served his country with honor, and now we're asking for a little help as we try to rebuild during this difficult time. Any amount you can contribute would mean more to us than words can express. And if you're unable to donate, sharing our story would also be a tremendous gift.
Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and generosity. We're incredibly grateful for your support during this challenging chapter of our lives.
With heartfelt gratitude,
Kelly and Celeste Kern
We love and miss you guys! God has your back and He will get you through this time. Just trust in Him. Andy & Tracey
This isn't much, but maybe it can buy some groceries or something.
Sending hugs!
Praying that 2025 brings you many blessings and work. Sending hugs!
Sending you love.
I hope things get better for you soon.
Hope this can help, little brother.I’m hurting also, but you are worse off than me!
