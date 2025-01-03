Campaign Image

Helping a Veteran and his family

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $900

Campaign created by Celeste Kern

Campaign funds will be received by Celeste Kern

Support a Veteran and His Family Through Hard Times

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

This past year has tested us in ways we never imagined. My husband, a proud veteran, and I have always worked hard to provide for ourselves, but life's challenges have left us struggling to stay afloat.

Earlier this year, I lost my job, and despite countless applications and interviews, I've been unable to find new employment. The bills have continued to pile up, and we're now facing the harsh reality of being unable to cover basic necessities.

To make matters worse, we have no health insurance, and I can't afford the blood pressure medication we both desperately need or even a visit to a doctor. The stress has been overwhelming, but we're holding onto hope and reaching out for support.

We've set a goal to raise $5,000 to help with:

  •  Overdue bills and utilities that we can't manage on our own
  • Basic living expenses, like groceries and necessities
  • Medical costs, including medication and doctor's visit

My husband has served his country with honor, and now we're asking for a little help as we try to rebuild during this difficult time. Any amount you can contribute would mean more to us than words can express. And if you're unable to donate, sharing our story would also be a tremendous gift.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and generosity. We're incredibly grateful for your support during this challenging chapter of our lives.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Kelly and Celeste Kern


Recent Donations
Show:
Andy Kalz
$ 500.00 USD
2 days ago

We love and miss you guys! God has your back and He will get you through this time. Just trust in Him. Andy & Tracey

Hoping for the best
$ 30.00 USD
6 days ago

This isn't much, but maybe it can buy some groceries or something.

Macailla
$ 10.00 USD
9 days ago

Sending hugs!

Nakita
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Praying that 2025 brings you many blessings and work. Sending hugs!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
10 days ago

Dara McLean Korn
$ 150.00 USD
10 days ago

Sending you love.

Kaylee
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

I hope things get better for you soon.

Wesley Bohmler
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Hope this can help, little brother.I’m hurting also, but you are worse off than me!

