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Help for a single mother...

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$1,005 USD

Fundraiser created byGwen Kik

Fundraiser funds will be received by Gwen Kik

Help for a single mother...

My friend is a single mother of four who has been fighting an extended custody battle for years. Her ex-husband, with unlimited resources, has kept her in court, draining her finances and making it nearly impossible for her to keep up. The emotional and financial toll has been immense, and she is now facing extensive legal bills that threaten her ability to provide for her children. The battle has also taken a toll on her health, with recent hospital stays racking up more bills, contributing to her stress.


One of the most urgent needs is to save her car. Selling it would not only make daily life more difficult, but could also negatively impact her evaluation as a parent in the custody case. Her current lodgings are not adequate, and with rent costing thousands each month, she is struggling to keep her children safe and together. The funds raised will go directly to paying her lawyers' fees without needing to sell her car.


I am asking for urgent help from our community. In the past, you all have shown incredible generosity when I’ve reached out to support single moms, and I hope you will consider doing the same now. Your support can help a mother keep her children and give them the stability they deserve. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a difference in their lives.


  1. In order to protect their privacy, I have chosen not to share names or photos at this time. *
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