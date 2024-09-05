Help Andre Wattel go to Bible School!

Hello my good people! My name is Crystal Sikobe, I am Andre Wattel's oldest sister and he needs our help!! Andre is one of the most generous people I know, He has always put everyone else first before himself when it comes to money, and many people know this, doesn't matter what the cost may be.

He is way too humbled to ask for help when it comes to needing money. So I am doing it on his behalf.

Andre is planning to go to Capernwray (Ravencrest Chalet in Estes Park Colorado) for 9 months! He is Lord willing leaving on Monday September 9th 2024. But He needs our help! He is needing to raise at least $10,000cad by September 11th, and the remaining cost by November 2024 The total cost for the school is roughly $17,000cad(12,900usd) not including food and other expenses, So we are wanting to raise $20,000cad for him.

Andre has such an incredible heart for Christ and we would love to see him go far with his passion for Christ. So if you are able, please help us support Andre, also please keep him in your prayers as he takes this next step in life.



Here is some information of who they are.

WHO THEY ARE: Ravencrest Chalet is a Bible School and Retreat Center in the beautiful Rocky Mountains of Northern Colorado. We are a member of Torchbearers International, a ministry of 25 centers around the world committed to sharing the Life of Christ.

THEIR PURPOSE: Ravencrest exists to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ to all people according to the Holy Bible; to lead them to a personal relationship with Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior; to promote the Christian faith by means of evangelism, service and fellowship among the body of believers; to encourage mission-oriented living and strive to increase the Kingdom of God throughout the world. https://ravencrest.org/aboutus/

