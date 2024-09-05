Help Andre Wattel go to Bible School!

Goal:
CAD $10,000
Raised:
CAD $3,585
Hello my good people! My name is Crystal Sikobe, I am Andre Wattel's oldest sister and he needs our help!! Andre is one of the most generous people I know, He has always put everyone else first before himself when it comes to money, and many people know this, doesn't matter what the cost may be.
He is way too humbled to ask for help when it comes to needing money. So I am doing it on his behalf.
Andre is planning to go to Capernwray (Ravencrest Chalet in Estes Park Colorado) for 9 months! He is Lord willing leaving on Monday September 9th 2024. But He needs our help! He is needing to raise at least $10,000cad by September 11th, and the remaining cost by November 2024 The total cost for the school is roughly $17,000cad(12,900usd) not including food and other expenses, So we are wanting to raise $20,000cad for him.
Andre has such an incredible heart for Christ and we would love to see him go far with his passion for Christ. So if you are able, please help us support Andre, also please keep him in your prayers as he takes this next step in life.
Here is some information of who they are.
WHO THEY ARE: Ravencrest Chalet is a Bible School and Retreat Center in the beautiful Rocky Mountains of Northern Colorado. We are a member of Torchbearers International, a ministry of 25 centers around the world committed to sharing the Life of Christ.
THEIR PURPOSE: Ravencrest exists to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ to all people according to the Holy Bible; to lead them to a personal relationship with Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior; to promote the Christian faith by means of evangelism, service and fellowship among the body of believers; to encourage mission-oriented living and strive to increase the Kingdom of God throughout the world. https://ravencrest.org/aboutus/
This is a high calling! Blessings!
"And He Himself gave some to be apostles, some prophets, some evangelists, and some pastors and teachers, for the equipping of the saints for the work of ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ" - Ephesians 4:11-12
May God bless you richly
Excited to see what God has in store for you this year, Andre!
Gods blessings Andre
Blessings as you follow God's leading
What a great opportunity!
September 12th, 2024
Praise the Lord, Andre has arrived at Ravencrest school in Colorado! The trip was almost uneventful other then needing all new tires for his car. Which he managed to get on Montana. The place that sold him the tires blessed him so much though, they had fixed a couple other issues that were happening with his car all for no extra charge!
Andre was able to get blessed by a few other people, so he has made the first deadline! But we are still needing to raise the 2nd half of his schooling fees! He is going off social media for a while. So if you wish to keep in contact with him please text 780-882-4461. We will provide you with a email address, also you can etransfer to him as well!
please also continue to pray for Andre as he settles down for school!
Thank you so much for all those who have contributed towards his schooling! May the Grace of our God bless you the way you have blessed Him!
Picture below is his stunning view from his bedroom! 🥰
