HelpAhmedDanjumaStayInSchool

Hello everyone, please I need your help.

My name is Ahmed Danjuma, a student currently struggling to continue my education after the loss of my father, who was responsible for my school fees and upkeep.

Right now, I urgently need support for my school fees, hostel accommodation, and basic living expenses. My mother is doing her best, but she cannot handle everything alone.

I have created a fundraising campaign, and I humbly ask for your support. Any amount you can give will go a long way in helping me stay in school.

Please also help me by sharing this message.

Here is my campaign link: [Paste your GiveSendGo link here]

Thank you very much, and may God bless you.