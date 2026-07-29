Help a Displaced Family

Military operations have forced entire communities to flee their homes, creating a mass exodus of civilians who have lost everything.

Lebanon has endured devastating destruction, leaving countless families without the basics they need to survive. Prices of food, medicine, and essential supplies have soared, and many are struggling with very little support. We are raising funds to directly help a family in Lebanon cover the cost of everyday necessities during this incredibly difficult time. Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a real difference to people who need it most right now. Please give what you can and share widely.

Together, even the smallest contributions add up to something life-changing. Every little bit brings us closer to getting this family off the streets and into safety.



Every dollar goes directly to this family. I will post regular updates so you can see exactly where your money is going.

If you can't donate, please share this page. Visibility saves lives.



