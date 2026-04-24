Help Us Rebuild Our Home from Scratch

Help us rebuild our house from scratchDear friends,We are making an urgent and sincere appeal for help. Our family is in dire need of help to rebuild our house from scratch. Due to unforeseen circumstances, our house has been severely damaged and is no longer safe to live in. We are looking to raise €150,000 to cover the costs of building a new house where we can live safely.Our story:Our family consists of two disabled people and a retired grandmother with a pension of €236, who takes care of us. Living on a modest pension of only €140 per month, our resources are extremely limited. Despite her age and the challenges she faces, our grandmother provides unwavering support and care. However, the current state of our house has made life incredibly difficult and unsafe for all of us.The Situation:The damage to our home is extensive, affecting the structural integrity of the building. The roof is on the verge of collapsing, and the walls have significant cracks. The plumbing and electrical systems are also compromised, making it impossible to live in the house without risking our safety. We have no choice but to start from scratch and build a new home that will provide a safe environment for our family.Why we need your help:Rebuilding a home from scratch is a monumental task, especially for a family with limited financial means. The estimated cost for the entire project, including materials, labor, and necessary permits, is €150,0000. This amount is far beyond our current capabilities, and we are appealing to the kindness and generosity of others for assistance.How you can help us:Donations: Any financial contribution, no matter how small, will bring us closer to our goal. Your donation will directly fund the construction of our new home, ensuring that we have a safe place to live.Spread the word: Sharing our story with friends, family, and social media can significantly increase our chances of reaching our fundraising goal. The more people who know about our situation, the more support we can get.Volunteering: If you have construction experience or have resources that can help with the construction process, your help would be extremely valuable. We appreciate any form of assistance that can contribute to the successful completion of our new home.The impact of your help:Your support will not only help us rebuild a home, but it will also restore hope and stability to our lives. Having a safe and secure home is fundamental to our well-being and will provide us with the foundation we need to face the future with confidence. This new home will be a place where we can thrive, free from the constant worry and fear that our current living situation imposes.Transparency and Accountability:We are committed to using all funds raised solely for the reconstruction of our home. We will provide regular updates on the progress of the project and detailed reports on how the funds are being used. Your trust is important to us and we want to ensure complete transparency throughout this process.Final Thoughts:In these difficult times, your generosity can make a huge difference. We reach out to you with hope in our hearts and gratitude for any help you can offer. Together, we can overcome this adversity and rebuild a home where love, care, and safety will reign.How to donate:You can contribute to our cause through the following methods:💙 Ways to Contribute: Stefan Manuel 🔹Location :https://maps.app.goo.gl/7nctsfder4Y66rjq8Transylvania BankSWIFT CODE: BTRLRO22 🔹 IBAN: EUR RO85BTRLEURCRT0467812901

🔹USD RO89BTRLUSDCRT0467812901

🔹BANK ADDRESS: Bulevardul Mihai Eminescu 12, Buftea 070000 Romania 🔹PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=QEAMF8UMHUDXYFor more information or to discuss other ways you can help, please contact us at stefan_1078@yahoo.com.Thank you for taking the time to read our story and considering our appeal for help. Your kindness and compassion mean everything to us.With sincere thanks,Manuel Stefan