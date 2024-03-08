Help Little Girl Milana Beat Cancer

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $14,325
Campaign funds will be received by Vladimir Voloshinov
Hello - this GiveSendGo page has been organized for the Konoshchuk family with a humble request to help and support them during this extremely difficult time in their life. Their little girl Milana Konoshchuk (7 years old) is the sweetest little girl you will ever meet. She fought for her life against Acute lymphoblastic leukemia since she was 3 years old, going through chemotherapy and other treatments for quite some time.
A few years ago, she was announced "cancer-free" and has been in remission since then but unfortunately, this past week, after some tests, the doctor informed her family that the Acute lymphoblastic leukemia had returned more aggressively.
Milana's family are refugees from Ukraine who came to this country less than a year ago. As refugees, they struggle to make ends meet, especially now that Mom has to stay by Milana's side 24/7 at the hospital, and Dad is the only breadwinner for the family with 4 kids.
A donation of any amount will be a huge help and blessing for them, considering all of the expenses they have to face.
All proceeds will go directly to the Konoshchuk family.
1 John 4:11 - "Dear friends, since God loved us that much, we surely ought to love each other."
--------------------------
Мир Вам! Ця GiveSendGo сторінка була організована для родини Конощуків із скромним проханням допомогти та підтримати їх у цей надзвичайно важкий період їхнього життя. Їхня дівчинка Мілана Конощук (7 років) – наймиліша дівчинка, яку ви коли-небудь зустрічали. Вона почала боротися за своє життя з гострим лімфобластним лейкозом з трьох років, досить довго проходила хіміотерапію та інші види лікування.
Кілька років тому було оголошено, що вона «без раку», і з тих пір вона перебувала в стані ремісії, але, на жаль, минулого тижня після ряду аналізів лікар повідомив її родині, що гострий лімфобластний лейкоз повернувся більш агресивно.
Сім'я Мілани - біженці з України, які приїхали в цю країну менше року тому. Як біженці, їм важко зводити кінці з кінцями, особливо зараз, коли мама змушена цілодобово залишатися поруч із Міланою в лікарні, а тато є єдиним годувальником сім’ї з 4 дітьми.
Пожертвування будь-якої суми стане для них величезною допомогою та благословенням, враховуючи всі витрати, які вони мають понести.
Усі виручені кошти підуть безпосередньо родині Конощуків.
1 Івана 4:11 - "Улюблені, коли Бог полюбив нас отак, то повинні любити і ми один одного!"
God bless your family!
We will pray!! 🙏 May God provide strength, comfort, and healing through this tough time!!
God bless a little girl with healing.
God bless and heal Milanochka
А Він Той хто піде перед тобою, не опустить і не залишить, Вірте Йому!!!
Praying for Milana and family❤️
$12345, let's go, Milana!!! Praise God!!
Prayers and love for God’s healing hand on sweet Milan’s.
March 22nd, 2024
Peace of the Lord to every one of you. We have a small update regarding Milana and her journey through the chemotherapy treatment.
At this point, Milana is on her 3rd round of chemotherapy and the signs of it taking a toll on her are becoming very apparent. Though the therapy is doing the work we expect it to do, Milana started to lose a lot of hair to the point that we needed to completely remove all the hair, or what's left of it, from Milana's head. In addition, Milana completely lost her appetite and stopped eating. As a result, she lost a lot of weight, and the Doctor put her on a feeding tube. At this point, Milana is very very weak but we are not losing heart and have our hope in our God and His mercy, We hope that God will use this treatment to eradicate the cancer for good!
Please, continue praying for Milana. Also, please, pray for Milana's parents Yuri and Anna, as well as their other 3 children.
Please, continue sending Words of encouragement and prayer support, and may God give you the wisdom to find other ways to help the Konoshchuk family.
As always, we ask you to continue sharing this campaign page on all your social media accounts and with your relatives and friends.
It will bring the glory of God and will be a real blessing to the family Konoshchuk during this challenging time of their life.
Nahum 1:7. - “The LORD is good, a stronghold in the day of trouble; HE knows those who take refuge in HIM.”
---------------
Мир Господній кожному з вас. У нас є невелика інформація про Мілану та її подорож через хіміотерапію.
На даний момент Мілана проходить третій цикл хіміотерапії, і ознаки того, що це впливає на неї, стають дуже очевидними. Хоча терапія виконує роботу, яку ми очікуємо, Мілана почала втрачати багато волосся настільки, що нам потрібно було повністю видалити все волосся або те, що від нього залишилося, з голови Мілани. Крім того, Мілана повністю втратила апетит і перестала їсти. В результаті вона сильно схудла, і лікар поставив її на зонд. На даний момент Мілана дуже слабка, але ми не падаємо духом і покладаємо надію на нашого Бога та Його милосердя. Ми сподіваємося, що Бог використає це лікування, щоб назавжди викорінити рак!
Будь ласка, продовжуйте молитися за Мілану. Також, будь ласка, помоліться за батьків Мілани Юрія та Анну, а також ще 3 їхніх дітей.
Будь ласка, продовжуйте надсилати слова підбадьорення та молитовної підтримки, і нехай Бог дасть вам мудрості знайти інші шляхи допомоги родині Конощуків.
Як завжди, ми просимо вас продовжувати ділитися цією сторінкою кампанії в усіх ваших акаунтах у соціальних мережах, а також серед ваших родичів і друзів.
Це принесе славу Богу і буде справжнім благословенням для родини Конощуків у цей складний період їхнього життя.
Наум 1:7. - “Добрий Господь, пристановище Він у день утиску, і знає Він тих, хто на Нього надіється!”
March 16th, 2024
Peace of the Lord to every one of you. The hearts of the family Konoshchuk are overwhelmed with thanksgiving to every one of you for your prayers and thoughtful, kind, compassionate, and generous hearts. They are forever grateful and pray for the Lord to keep you protected and blessed every day of your life.
We have a small update regarding Milana and her journey through the chemotherapy treatment.
Yesterday, 3.15.2024, Milanka had her 2nd spinal puncture/tap done (after the 2nd round of more intense chemotherapy treatment). Right after - she started her 3rd round of chemo. You can clearly see the results of chemo now as Milana started to lose hair, and lost quite a few pounds as she does not even have enough strength to eat 🙁. But despite it all, there are times you can still see the hope in her eyes, especially when she receives hand-written cards with names, pictures, and encouraging words. You can see the joy on Milana's face in the picture we have posted (it was before the spinal puncture).
Please, continue praying for Milana and her parents Yuri and Anna, as well as their other 3 children. We trust in Christ our Savior and have our hope in Him and His mercy, and that this treatment will eradicate the cancer for good. We can only rely on God and His mercy and grace because HE loves Milanka much more than any one of us.
Please, continue sending this family Words of encouragement, and prayer support, and may God give you wisdom to find other ways to help this family.
Also, we humbly ask (if you have not done so yet) - please share this campaign page on your Facebook, Instagram, and other social media accounts. Please share it with your relatives and friends through available communication channels. It will be for the glory of God and the blessing of the family Konoshchuk during this challenging time of their life.
Psalm 20:7 - "Some trust in chariots, and some in horses; But we will remember the name of the Lord our God."
-------------------------------------
Мир Господній кожному з вас. Серця родини Конощуків переповнені вдячністю кожному з вас за молитви та чуйні, добрі, милосердні та щедрі серця. Вони щиро вдячні та моляться, щоб Господь оберігав вас і благословляв кожен день вашого життя.
У нас є невелика інформація про Мілану та її подорож через хіміотерапію.
Вчора, 15-го Березня, 2024, Міланці зробили 2-гу спинномозкову пункцію (після 2-го циклу більш інтенсивної хіміотерапії). Відразу після цього вона почала третій цикл хіміотерапії. Зараз вже можна чітко побачити результати хіміотерапії, оскільки Мілана почала втрачати волосся та сильно схудла, тому що їй не вистачає сил навіть їсти 🙁. Але, незважаючи на все це, бувають моменти, коли ви можете побачити надію в її очах, особливо коли вона отримує написані від руки листівки з іменами, малюнками та підбадьорливими словами. Ви можете побачити радість на обличчі Мілани на фото, яке ми опублікували (це було до спинномозкової пункції).
Будь ласка, продовжуйте молитися за Мілану та її батьків Юрія та Анну, а також за інших 3х дітей. Ми довіряємо Христу, нашому Спасителю, і маємо надію на Нього та Його милосердя, а також на те, що це лікування назавжди викорінить рак. Ми можемо покладатися тільки на Бога і Його милість і благодать, тому що ВІН любить Міланку набагато більше, ніж будь-хто з нас.
Будь ласка, продовжуйте надсилати цій родині слова підбадьорення та молитовної підтримки, і нехай Бог дасть вам мудрості знайти інші способи допомогти цій сім’ї.
Крім того, ми смиренно просимо (якщо ви ще не зробили цього) - поділіться цією сторінкою у своїх акаунтах у Facebook, Instagram та інших соціальних мережах. Поділіться, будь ласка, з рідними та друзями через доступні канали зв’язку. Це буде на славу Божу та благословення родини Конощуків у цей складний період їхнього життя.
Псалми 20:8 - "Одні колесницями хваляться, а інші кіньми, а ми будем хвалитись ім'ям Господа, нашого Бога."
March 8th, 2024
Peace of the Lord to every one of you. We wanted to extend our sincere gratitude for your heartfelt and sincere prayers and your kind and compassionate hearts. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and we pray for the Lord to bless you and protect you from all evil every day of your life.
We also wanted to provide an update regarding Milanka and her journey through the chemo treatment.
Today, 3.8.2024, Milanka had her spinal puncture/tap done (after the first round of chemotherapy treatment). Right now she is resting after the anesthesia. Later today or early tomorrow, she will begin another set of chemotherapy treatments, but this time they will be much stronger than the previous 🙁 … which means she will begin to lose her beautiful hair but we have our hope in Christ and His mercy, and that this treatment will eradicate the cancer for good.
Please, continue PRAYING for Milanka. We can rely on God’s mercy and grace because HE loves Milanka so much more than any one of us could ever do. Also, pray for Milana's parents, Yura and Anya, and their other children. They need encouragement, prayer support, and support through the Word of God (you can leave a Bible verse when donating on this site, or send a prayer note along with the verse, which is also possible through this site).
Also, if you can, consider helping by sharing this page on your Facebook, Instagram, and other social media accounts and share with others. It will be for the glory of God and the blessing of the family Konoshchuk during this challenging time of their life.
=========================================
Мир Господній кожному з вас. Ми хотіли висловити нашу щиру вдячність за ваші сердечні та щирі молитви та ваші добрі та співчутливі серця. Від щирого серця дякуємо вам і молимося, щоб Господь благословив вас і оберігав від усякого зла кожен день вашого життя.
Ми також хотіли надати оновлену інформацію про Міланку та її подорож через хіміотерапію.
Сьогодні, 3.08.2024, Міланці зробили спинномозкову пункцію (після першого курсу хіміотерапії). Зараз вона відпочиває після наркозу. Пізніше сьогодні або рано завтра вона розпочне ще один курс хіміотерапії, але цього разу це буде набагато сильніша доза, ніж попередня 🙁 … це означає, що Milanka почне втрачати своє чудове волосся, але ми маємо надію на Христа та Його милосердя, і надію на те що це лікування назавжди знищить рак.
Будь ласка, продовжуйте МОЛИТИСЯ за Міланку. Ми можемо покластися на Божу милість і благодать, тому що ВІН любить Міланку набагато більше, ніж будь-хто з нас. Також молимось за батьків Мілани Юру та Аню та їхніх інших дітей. Вони потребують підбадьорення, молитовної підтримки та підтримки через Слово Боже (ви можете залишити біблійний вірш під час пожертви на цьому сайті, або надіслати молитовну записку разом із віршем, що також можливо через цей сайт).
Крім того, якщо ви можете, подумайте про допомогу, поділившись цією сторінкою у своїх облікових записах у Facebook, Instagram та інших соціальних мережах, і поділіться з іншими. Це буде на славу Божу та благословення родини Конощуків у цей складний період їхнього життя.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.