Help Little Girl Milana Beat Cancer

Hello - this GiveSendGo page has been organized for the Konoshchuk family with a humble request to help and support them during this extremely difficult time in their life. Their little girl Milana Konoshchuk (7 years old) is the sweetest little girl you will ever meet. She fought for her life against Acute lymphoblastic leukemia since she was 3 years old, going through chemotherapy and other treatments for quite some time.

A few years ago, she was announced "cancer-free" and has been in remission since then but unfortunately, this past week, after some tests, the doctor informed her family that the Acute lymphoblastic leukemia had returned more aggressively.



Milana's family are refugees from Ukraine who came to this country less than a year ago. As refugees, they struggle to make ends meet, especially now that Mom has to stay by Milana's side 24/7 at the hospital, and Dad is the only breadwinner for the family with 4 kids.



A donation of any amount will be a huge help and blessing for them, considering all of the expenses they have to face.



All proceeds will go directly to the Konoshchuk family.

1 John 4:11 - "Dear friends, since God loved us that much, we surely ought to love each other."



--------------------------

Мир Вам! Ця GiveSendGo сторінка була організована для родини Конощуків із скромним проханням допомогти та підтримати їх у цей надзвичайно важкий період їхнього життя. Їхня дівчинка Мілана Конощук (7 років) – наймиліша дівчинка, яку ви коли-небудь зустрічали. Вона почала боротися за своє життя з гострим лімфобластним лейкозом з трьох років, досить довго проходила хіміотерапію та інші види лікування.

Кілька років тому було оголошено, що вона «без раку», і з тих пір вона перебувала в стані ремісії, але, на жаль, минулого тижня після ряду аналізів лікар повідомив її родині, що гострий лімфобластний лейкоз повернувся більш агресивно.



Сім'я Мілани - біженці з України, які приїхали в цю країну менше року тому. Як біженці, їм важко зводити кінці з кінцями, особливо зараз, коли мама змушена цілодобово залишатися поруч із Міланою в лікарні, а тато є єдиним годувальником сім’ї з 4 дітьми.



Пожертвування будь-якої суми стане для них величезною допомогою та благословенням, враховуючи всі витрати, які вони мають понести.



Усі виручені кошти підуть безпосередньо родині Конощуків.

1 Івана 4:11 - "Улюблені, коли Бог полюбив нас отак, то повинні любити і ми один одного!"

