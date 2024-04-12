Support for Stuart

Raised:
USD $9,508
Campaign funds will be received by Stuart Karoubas
Back on February 2nd, our beloved StuBee suffered a hemorrhagic stroke, (technically, a Transventrical Hemorrhagic Stroke – bleeding in more than one part of his brain) and had to spend five weeks in the hospital. He is now in obligatory outpatient rehab, mandated by his insurance. This, a weakened left side, and being unable to drive, makes him unavailable for work. His survival and recovery border on the miraculous (praise God!) but it has now been nearly three months since he's been able to work, and his financial situation is closing in on him. He feels awkward imposing upon the Goodwill of others, but any and all help is deeply appreciated.
He has yet to receive any EOBs or bills, but with 5 weeks of hospitalization, and now rehab, the expenses will surely be significant; which is why no donation goal has been set. If you are able to help our beloved friend in any way, it would bless him enormously. Please continue to hold him in prayer as well.
A little love for my dear friend, StuBee.
I hope you can get the car fixed pronto!
Keep on getting better, Stuart!
God bless you my brother.
Get well StuBee, keep buzzing!
StuBee, get well soon! 💘 Make a full recovery! 💘 We're so glad you're back! 💘🎉💘🎉🥂
StuBee, you’re in my thoughts and prayers.
Dear StuBee, I haven't much, and the exchange rate eats some of it, but I'm glad to be able to contribute something. Recover well, and stop scaring us! Estel
Prayers for a full recovery
Prayers for healing for you Stu! You are a blessing to the community on NtB and truly wish only the best for you 💕
Prayers offered, but also some advice. If possible, find someone who lives near you who can intervene with medical personnel. While it's not intentional, hospitals get busy and sometimes details get missed. Having someone to ask questions on your behalf would insure you get quality care. Don't stress and keep working your program.
Pulling for you!
May you feel God‘s grace today. I pray that God will give you many blessings, and I hope that He will provide you with quick healing.
All the best
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.