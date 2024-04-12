Support for Stuart

Back on February 2nd, our beloved StuBee suffered a hemorrhagic stroke, (technically, a Transventrical Hemorrhagic Stroke – bleeding in more than one part of his brain) and had to spend five weeks in the hospital. He is now in obligatory outpatient rehab, mandated by his insurance. This, a weakened left side, and being unable to drive, makes him unavailable for work. His survival and recovery border on the miraculous (praise God!) but it has now been nearly three months since he's been able to work, and his financial situation is closing in on him. He feels awkward imposing upon the Goodwill of others, but any and all help is deeply appreciated.

He has yet to receive any EOBs or bills, but with 5 weeks of hospitalization, and now rehab, the expenses will surely be significant; which is why no donation goal has been set. If you are able to help our beloved friend in any way, it would bless him enormously. Please continue to hold him in prayer as well.



