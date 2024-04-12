Campaign Image

Support for Stuart

Raised:

 USD $9,508

Campaign created by Rachel Warnke

Campaign funds will be received by Stuart Karoubas

Support for Stuart

Back on February 2nd, our beloved StuBee suffered a hemorrhagic stroke, (technically, a Transventrical Hemorrhagic Stroke – bleeding in more than one part of his brain) and had to spend five weeks in the hospital. He is now in obligatory outpatient rehab, mandated by his insurance. This, a weakened left side, and being unable to drive, makes him unavailable for work. His survival and recovery border on the miraculous (praise God!) but it has now been nearly three months since he's been able to work, and his financial situation is closing in on him. He feels awkward imposing upon the Goodwill of others, but any and all help is deeply appreciated.

He has yet to receive any EOBs or bills, but with 5 weeks of hospitalization, and now rehab, the expenses will surely be significant; which is why no donation goal has been set. If you are able to help our beloved friend in any way, it would bless him enormously. Please continue to hold him in prayer as well. 


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 23.00 USD
5 months ago

A little love for my dear friend, StuBee.

Amy
$ 75.00 USD
5 months ago

I hope you can get the car fixed pronto!

Sue Peterson
$ 1000.00 USD
6 months ago

Keep on getting better, Stuart!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
7 months ago

Old HIker
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

God bless you my brother.

LeoLady
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Get well StuBee, keep buzzing!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

StuBee, get well soon! 💘 Make a full recovery! 💘 We're so glad you're back! 💘🎉💘🎉🥂

scottinator
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Freedom
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

StuBee, you’re in my thoughts and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Estel
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Dear StuBee, I haven't much, and the exchange rate eats some of it, but I'm glad to be able to contribute something. Recover well, and stop scaring us! Estel

AdventureRider
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Prayers for a full recovery

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Prayers for healing for you Stu! You are a blessing to the community on NtB and truly wish only the best for you 💕

Anonymous
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Prayers offered, but also some advice. If possible, find someone who lives near you who can intervene with medical personnel. While it's not intentional, hospitals get busy and sometimes details get missed. Having someone to ask questions on your behalf would insure you get quality care. Don't stress and keep working your program.

paf
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Pulling for you!

Emily Zook
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

Phil
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

May you feel God‘s grace today. I pray that God will give you many blessings, and I hope that He will provide you with quick healing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
8 months ago

All the best

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo