Supporting our sister

 CAD $12,000

 CAD $6,693

Campaign created by Philip Nyberg

Campaign funds will be received by Ingrid Rust

Our sister, Vonette, sustained a severe brain injury in late March of this year. She was in a coma for many weeks and on a ventilator for several months. A trachea tube only recently was removed as her health has improved. She is very slowly recovering some of her faculties. She has been in a hospital bed since March. The hospital is a poor environment for recovery and it is extraordinarily inconvenient for visitation. Even with our extended family and church family here, Vonette is alone 20 hours a day. She needs dental work, a personal caregiver, a massage therapist, and specialized transportation for a few family/holiday events. Your prayers are appreciated. 




Our immediate financial concern is getting dental work done and hiring a massage therapist. Vonette has at least one bad tooth that is causing her constant pain. Her body has stiffened, causing contractures in her hands, wrists, ankles, and feet. Massaging her body may help reduce this damage. We’d also like to hire a personal caregiver who can spend time with Vonette when family/friends are absent. We are asking for $12,000 to cover these expenses for the next 12 months. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
8 months ago

Kelsey
$ 173.00 CAD
9 months ago

Donnie giroux
$ 100.00 CAD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
9 months ago

Here from Kelsey’s tiktok. I hope you heal fully and have you in my prayers ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
1 year ago

jackie ogryzlo
$ 800.00 CAD
1 year ago

Brent and Jill Behiels and family
$ 500.00 CAD
1 year ago

prayers to your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
1 year ago

Update 12/19/23

December 20th, 2023

Ingrid visited Vonette multiple times last week. On one visit she washed Vonette's hair, gave her a sponge bath, brushed her teeth, and rubbed her back, legs, feet, and arms. Vonette smiled and laughed, something Ingrid has not seen her do before. Yesterday, Ingrid was with Vonette, and in Ingrid's words "Well today I got a full-on - smile so-I-can-see-your-teeth kind of smile. Many of them. The Lord is good. He is faithful and he will heal her." A recent photo attests to that. Thank you all for your generous contributions. 

Update Update 12/19/23 Image
Progress

November 9th, 2023

Vonette has been taken off the ventilator and the trachea tube and is breathing on her own. She is suffering from a condition called contractures; permanent stiffening and shortening of the muscles. Her feet are stretched down like you would if you were dipping your toes in the water. Her arms are pulled in and her hands are in a permanent state of gripping. We would like to have a massage therapist work with her. 

Update Progress Image

