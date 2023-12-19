Supporting our sister

Our sister, Vonette, sustained a severe brain injury in late March of this year. She was in a coma for many weeks and on a ventilator for several months. A trachea tube only recently was removed as her health has improved. She is very slowly recovering some of her faculties. She has been in a hospital bed since March. The hospital is a poor environment for recovery and it is extraordinarily inconvenient for visitation. Even with our extended family and church family here, Vonette is alone 20 hours a day. She needs dental work, a personal caregiver, a massage therapist, and specialized transportation for a few family/holiday events. Your prayers are appreciated.













Our immediate financial concern is getting dental work done and hiring a massage therapist. Vonette has at least one bad tooth that is causing her constant pain. Her body has stiffened, causing contractures in her hands, wrists, ankles, and feet. Massaging her body may help reduce this damage. We’d also like to hire a personal caregiver who can spend time with Vonette when family/friends are absent. We are asking for $12,000 to cover these expenses for the next 12 months.