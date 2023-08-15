Goal:
Dear and Beloved Friend,
We humbly reach out to you, seeking your assistance. Crafting messages requesting donations can be a challenging task, and we find ourselves in such a position now. As a mission, we have arrived at a point where we must appeal to your generosity and kindness. Your financial support is integral for us to navigate our expenses and facilitate the growth of our mission.
Currently, our monthly income falls short of covering the ongoing expenses we incur. We are diligently working to enhance our financial situation month by month, yet the support we receive from those who aid our mission at present is not sufficient. Operating within a tightly constrained budget, we aspire to make significant improvements, striving to establish a meaningful presence in this part of Texas.
With this fundraising initiative, we aim to sustain our mission's operations effectively and tackle any unforeseen expenses that might arise. As the Saint Catherine community, our purpose is to continually praise the mercies of the Lord, carrying His truth through the ages. We also recognize that those who contribute, no matter the amount, will be blessed by embracing God's word.
Please be assured that we include you and your loved ones in our prayers, seeking the intercession of Saint Catherine and all the Saints.
We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your invaluable assistance.
With Brotherly Love in Christ,
The Rector of Saint Catherine Mission and All the Parishioners
Thank God that many orthodox serve as examples of those who strive and progress to "praying without ceasing".
December 18th, 2024
Dear beloved friends,
“Where is the child who has been born king of the Jews? For we observed his star at its rising, and have come to pay him homage.” – Matthew 2:2
As we approach the celebration of the joyous Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ, we reflect on the journey of the wise men who followed the star with faith and love, bringing gifts to honour the newborn King. Their gifts were not just treasures but symbols of devotion and hope, much like the gifts you continue to provide to support the mission of Saint Catherine.
Your generosity is a light in the lives of those we serve, a reflection of the love of Christ shining brightly in the world. For all you have done, we are deeply grateful. Your support has helped us extend Christ’s message of hope and salvation to those in need, bringing comfort, care, and spiritual nourishment.
As we rejoice in the birth of Christ, we humbly invite you to continue this journey with us. Your ongoing support is vital in ensuring that the mission can grow and flourish, touching the hearts of many more in the coming year.
May the blessings of Christmas fill your hearts with peace, joy, and love, and may the New Year bring abundant grace and fulfillment to you and your families.
Thank you for walking with us in faith and service. Together, we can continue to follow the star of Christ, spreading His light to every corner of the world.
Wishing you a blessed Christmas Feast and a Happy New Year!
With love in Christ who is born,
Fr Alexander Cordos and staff of Saint Catherine Mission
