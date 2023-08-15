Dear and Beloved Friend,

We humbly reach out to you, seeking your assistance. Crafting messages requesting donations can be a challenging task, and we find ourselves in such a position now. As a mission, we have arrived at a point where we must appeal to your generosity and kindness. Your financial support is integral for us to navigate our expenses and facilitate the growth of our mission.

Currently, our monthly income falls short of covering the ongoing expenses we incur. We are diligently working to enhance our financial situation month by month, yet the support we receive from those who aid our mission at present is not sufficient. Operating within a tightly constrained budget, we aspire to make significant improvements, striving to establish a meaningful presence in this part of Texas.

With this fundraising initiative, we aim to sustain our mission's operations effectively and tackle any unforeseen expenses that might arise. As the Saint Catherine community, our purpose is to continually praise the mercies of the Lord, carrying His truth through the ages. We also recognize that those who contribute, no matter the amount, will be blessed by embracing God's word.

Please be assured that we include you and your loved ones in our prayers, seeking the intercession of Saint Catherine and all the Saints.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your invaluable assistance.

With Brotherly Love in Christ,

The Rector of Saint Catherine Mission and All the Parishioners