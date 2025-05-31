Sanctuary Kingdom Academy Scholarship Fund!

As many know, the Sanctuary Kingdom Academy is a valuable training experience for youth and young adults to deepen their faith and learn the Kingdom culture established by the 2nd King! Here is one candidate's explanation about why he hopes to raise the funds to attend the next SK Academy starting on August 18, 2025. Please help if you can!

"Throughout my time in the church, I’ve worked, trained, and enjoyed my time with previous Sanctuary Academy members. I’ve seen them grow from the person who they were to become great brothers and sisters who have inherited the 2nd King's traditions on a deeper level. That inspired in me the desire to better myself; not only for the sake of training physically, not just to get closer with the people we’re with during the semester, but more importantly, to learn the Bible and the Divine Principle at a more advanced level. I hope to learn from the very best instructors entrusted by Father's anointed heir so I can pass that tradition down to the next generation. That would also assist me in spreading God’s Kingdom of Heaven on Earth."