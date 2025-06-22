Hello, fellow members of the Bishop Chatard High School community! Our beloved drama teacher, Mr. Zavaleta, was recently injured in an accident and underwent vertebrae fusion surgery. As he begins his long road to recovery, we want to rally around him and support him in any way we can.

Mr. Z has been an integral part of our school community for many years, inspiring and guiding countless students through his passion for the performing arts. His dedication, energy, and kindness have made a lasting impact on all of our lives, and we want to ensure that he has the resources he needs to make a full recovery and return to the classroom (and to the stage!) as soon as possible.

The surgery and subsequent recovery will be a long and challenging journey, but Mr. Z is already showing his signature determination and resilience. With your help, we can provide him with the financial support he needs to focus on his recovery and get back to doing what he loves - inspiring and educating our students.

Our goal is to raise $5,000 to help cover the costs of Mr. Z's medical expenses, lost income, and any additional therapies or resources he may need during his recovery. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a real difference in Mr. Z's life and help him get back on his feet as quickly as possible.

Thank you for considering supporting Mr. Z's Road to Recovery. Together, we can make a meaningful impact on his life and ensure that he has the resources he needs to continue inspiring and educating our community for years to come. #ZStrong #TrojansForLife