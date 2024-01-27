Help for Elysse

This is Elysse as she was before her accident! In December of 2021, Elysse was involved in an accident which left her diagnosed with an anoxic brain injury. That means that her brain did not receive enough oxygen for an extended period of time. Elysse is an extremely bright and kind-hearted person, who, through her own struggles, has always wanted to help others. She was a straight A student, and in the top of all her classes. She was on her way to finally achieving what she had worked for many years to accomplish. She had even been asked to be a part of an elite group for nurses because her grades were so high. She was just finishing up her schooling in nursing, as her goal was to help others, something she did regularly anyway. She cared so much about others she wanted to dedicate the rest of her life to it. She even spoke about potentially traveling to see if there was something like "nurses without borders", where you could volunteer your time and knowledge to help others. She truly has a big heart for this world. Elysse's road to recovery has been both her and her family. She was stabilized and moved to a complex care centre after 10 months in the hospital, where she has not received any form of rehab. She has a trach, but breathes room air, and she has not said a word, or walked since the accident. In fact, the only real treatment is hyperbaric oxygen therapy. That is not available in our area, but is something she really needs. It was a lengthy process, but Elysse has been accepted to go for treatment daily about 90 minutes from the complex care centre. The cost for this is the least expensive part, at just under 7000.00 for 40 treatments, and she may need many more. She would need to go every day. Transportation costs have been quoted as 40.000.00 for 40 round trips (at least). It would be more cost effective to buy a wheelchair accessible van. There would be a cost for gas, (as we all know is way too high nowadays) and possibly a rental of a lift to get her into the chamber. She would also need to have a nurse accompany her, at a cost for 40 visits of just a bit more than 11,000.00, and again, she might need more that 40 visits. Elysse deserves to have a life. And we need this treatment so she can get that chance. All of this is not covered by any of our insurance (OHIP in Ontario). There have been other success stories, even in Ontario, for anoxic brain injuries after getting Hyperbaric treatment. One young man was considered vegetative, but just this past year has graduated from business school. How amazing is that! Please consider helping to give Elysse a chance. Thank you for listening to her story. Please share so we can send her story as far and wide as possible. God bless you all.