Carol's Cancer Journey: A Narrative From Her Kids

UPDATE AS OF DECEMBER 2024:

If you would like to support our family in this difficult time, please visit: https://www.givesendgo.com/owens-family

Thank you for your continued love, prayers, and support. We are deeply thankful for each of you and the impact you’ve had on Carol’s life.

As Dave and Carol walked through the halls of their brand-new dream home, they couldn’t help but think of all the seasons that brought them to this moment of celebration. Thirty-nine years of marriage, raising five children together, giving their lives to serving God and His people through missions, pastoring, along with Carol’s committed years of service as a nurse, including the past 15+ years as they become caretakers for their elderly parents in their home for many years. The seasons of their lives together had been full to the brim. For the first time in forever, they were stepping into a time of just the two of them. They were officially empty nesters, moving into their new home, as first-time homeowners. A long-awaited season of rest was finally happening, along with a new season of ministry together. Just as the dust was settling and so many long-awaited promises were being fulfilled, our beloved Carol (wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandma “Mimi”, and friend) received a shocking diagnosis. After seeing the doctor about some nagging stomach discomfort, we were shocked to learn that Carol has metastatic cancer in multiple organs.

While this news has been absolutely devastating to our family, we are leaning into our loving Heavenly Father and believing that “God (who is deeply concerned about us) causes ALL things to work together (as a plan) for GOOD for those who love God, to those who are called according to His plan and purpose” (Romans 8:28). Carol has lived a life of service and has loved So many people SO well. We are seeing this season as an opportunity to honor and care for her as she has done for others her whole life. As easy as it would be to let this diagnosis overtake us and cause us to be consumed by fear and sadness, we are choosing to believe for Carol’s healing.

Upon receiving all of Carol’s test results, her primary doctor (who happens to be her boss, and who specializes in functional, integrative medicine) quickly put together a comprehensive treatment plan to jump-start Carol’s immune system, target the cancer, and slow down the spread. After putting in hours of research, leaning on the advice of Carol’s primary physician, meeting with specialists, speaking with other cancer survivors, and praying for God’s guidance, we believe we have found the best option for her care.

There is a new treatment currently being provided in Mexico (while also being aggressively researched by the FDA in the US) that is showing great success in treating cancer. After a comprehensive screening of all applicants, 20% are accepted into the program. For those accepted into the program, there is an 85% success rate in treating cancers. We applied.

We prayed, did a bit of breath-holding, and finally late last evening, we received a call that Carol was accepted into the program. This treatment consists of 6 weeks of treatment in Mexico where Carol will be overseen and treated by a team of doctors and medical professionals. Once the treatment is complete, she will then return to her home and be monitored closely by her local doctor and remotely by the medical team in Mexico. You can read more about this specific treatment by clicking on the links posted here: https://youtu.be/h5o5MBolLJk?si=6zqbaSdBXJa8pXEs

Amid this unexpected journey, there are needs. First and foremost, we are asking for your fervent prayers. (Thank you for your prayers!) Secondly, the financial burden of this diagnosis is a real fact of life right now. For those who want to support Carol’s healing journey financially, we are posting this “Give, Send, Go” profile. Any funds that come in will go towards Carol’s cancer journey and will help to cover her life and healing expenses as she needs to take time away from her job to pursue this treatment in Mexico. (Thank you for any and all contributions!)

Dave and Carol adore their friends and family and are deeply grateful for your prayers and support during this difficult time. We truly believe God is carrying Carol and are praying and believing for total and complete healing. On this note, if you would like to watch Dave’s video message on healing and prayer, related to their need, click here: https://youtu.be/xlWKLG4JNOw (where his message is publicly posted on their church’s YouTube channel).



