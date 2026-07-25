Rescues ... Saving One, Changing Both

🐾💔 We all know the sad plight these days with animals and overflowing shelters/rescues. It's heartbreaking just thinking about how close my new pup, Revi, came to losing her life at the shelter. It was like fate had one last twist for me when, during my most vulnerable moment (having recently lost my last rescue), I found Revi’s picture on a shelter's Euthanasia list (looking a lot like my last girl) — it haunted me as I followed her on the site to see if she would be saved. When they extended her “kill date” and the timing was such that I would be able to get to the shelter (was out of town at the time), I asked for more info and was sent videos, then did a FaceTime “meet” with a wonderful lady who was doing her best to save all the sweet dogs facing a very dark day. As she moved her phone, there was Revi, running and playing with another dog, loving on the shelter volunteers, so full of life, completely unaware she was just a day away from death’s door. The rules were such they wouldn’t take her off the Euth list for me to foster first to see it we were a good fit, so I went for it and filled out adoption papers and paid the fee, sight unseen, and arranged to pick her up on my way back home.

I knew I couldn't let this sweet girl slip through my fingers without trying everything in my power to save her. But the truth is, she’s turned out to be a lot more dog than I initially anticipated—a spirited little soul who needs training that goes beyond what I can handle myself physically, and, as it’s turning out, financially.

On a positive note, I found someone truly remarkable at understanding and handling high-energy dogs like Revi: a former K9/SWAT officer here in South Bay, now dedicated to helping families just like mine. During our first consultation, he was patient, kind, and incredibly perceptive, expertly showing me how I could safely manage her exuberance without compromising my health or hers.

My end goal is only about giving Revi every chance at happiness as an obedient, not anxious or scared, family member, living the life she, like every shelter dog, deserves after everything she's (they’ve) endured already.

🌟 “Thank you, mama" Revi seems to say every time I see her eyes light up with joy when she sees me, or is running and jumping in the yard, turning summersaults in the grass. Rather than give this sweet girl up, something soooo many people do in a heartbeat these days, I’d like to give my furry friend a fighting chance at happiness with some proper training, and making sure she never again faces that chilling final countdown. I can’t send her back to death row! Can we save her together?

In hindsight, I should’ve passed on a dog I couldn’t meet in person first, but feeling drawn to her and wanting to help, I took the leap. I have tried to think of all the ways to fund this training independently, but it’s just not possible for me at this time so I thought I’d reach out to my family and friends. If you are able to, I thank you in advance for opening your hearts and pockets to help, thereby together saving Revi from becoming another sad statistic of the shelter system instead of an adoption success. 🙏 She is high energy, but also very sweet; both the trainer and I believe she can be the perfect dog for me with a little help. Should there be an excess in donations than needed to cover training costs, or in the future as I am able, I will pay it forward and help other Rescues! If I could, I’d save them all!

Thank you for your time! 💕✨

#SavingLivesTogether



