Urgent help needed...CRPS survivor needs surgery

🌟💔 "When Life Delivers a Curveball" 💔🌟





** Update : I have to have another surgery next month. The amount of my deductible and Max out of pocket is going to be hard for me to manage, since I pay for my own health insurance (as I am fully self employed since I cannot work a regular full time job with the medical issues I suffer from). Any donations given from 5/4/2026 forward will be put towards my medical expenses and recovery. ❤️‍🩹 Thank you all so much!





Original post:

I never thought I'd be here, standing on this uncertain path asking for help. But sometimes life throws you curveballs, and it's how we catch them that defines us. For me, these days have been about resilience and hope in the face of some pretty daunting challenges. 🖐️

It all started with a diagnosis I never wished for—Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). It's like an invisible disability that limits my ability to work full-time. Every day is a battle, but I fight on, one step at a time. And then came the unexpected setback...🏃‍♀️

A few months ago, someone stole from me. It was more than a financial blow; it shook my confidence and left me feeling vulnerable. But I'm tough, and this journey has taught me that sometimes you have to dig deep when life gets tough. 💪

And so, here I am, standing at the crossroads of fear and determination. I have medical bills that need to be paid before my doctor will see me at my next appointment...I had to switch doctors, switch insurance companies and I am worried about being able to get the care i need.

But here's where you come in, and it couldn't be more perfect timing. My passion is my YouTube channel, where I share bits of joy and positivity with those who find solace there. It's my dream to make this my full-time work, but the cost of living keeps me from focusing fully on building an audience that needs me as much as I need them.





This campaign isn't just about money; it's a lifeline for stability and security in times when life seems too loud with challenges. It's about turning fear into strength, despair into action—every dollar counts towards making my dreams of financial freedom possible.





Will you help me catch this curveball? Will you believe in the power of hope even when it feels like there's no one to turn to? I'm counting on your kindness and generosity, hoping that together we can change a life—mine included. 🙏💜

If you feel moved by my story or simply want to support someone who believes in making good out of tough situations, every dollar counts.

With all my heart, thank you for reading this far—and from mine to yours, may we always find light when darkness seems eternal. 💜🙏 #CatchTheCurve #HopeAndResilience