Support Avigail in her need of an ASD service dog

Shalom Y'all,

My name is Tirza and I am writing on behalf of my daughter Avigail.

Avigail is 21 years old; she was diagnosed with autism around the age of 18. She is in the medium level functioning of ASD.

Despite all the hardships she endured since childhood, she has grown to be an amazing Godly young woman. She recently finished 2 years of National Service volunteering (equivalent of 2 years military service) where she worked as a TA in a special needs kindergarten for low functioning ASD children. She finished her service with highest praises.

Now that she is done with her obligations, she is ready to start that next stage in her life. She wants to be independent, study and be all she can be. For her to achieve these goals she needs to be able to go out to the world and interact with others on her terms. In addition to being on the spectrum and all the issues that come with it, Avigail suffers from social anxiety and has problems with sensory regulation, especially in public places. She is doing her best to learn and overcome these in many ways.

Up until now public outings were mostly done with one of us (me or her sisters). This provided her with the confidence of personal space from others and a familiar touch/contact if a situation got out of hand. For example, going to the bank or post office is nothing for us; for her it is an overwhelming flood of sounds, smells, lights…everyone is standing too close, talking to her when she doesn’t know them etc., which in turn causes anxiety or depending on the situation, even a meltdown or rage.

We researched thoroughly for solutions and concluded that a service dog can provide much needed help in all these areas. This would allow her to achieve a much greater independence and ability to go about life without the need of one of us with her. She would love nothing more than to be able to do things like that on her own.

We found a wonderful dog trainer who is willing to help us with this process. It takes about a year to a year and a half to certify a service dog. It costs about ~$30,000 to match, train and certify the right pooch. As we live in Israel the process of matching, training, and getting the dog certified as a service dog, is a long and expensive one.

We are asking you to please consider donating to this cause. Helping Avigail reach the needed funds faster than she can on her own. hope that you can see how wonderful it would be for her to be independent. Having a dog companion to help in so many ways would be a dream come true.

If you would like more information, feel free to contact me via email (tznaturalborn@gmail.com)

Many blessings

Tirza and Avigail



