Hello.My name is Cherelle and I'm a single mother of 4 children.I have a 9 year old,7 year old and 4 year old twins.Well to start,in January of 2025,I lost my mother. She has always been there to help me with my children when I would work long hours to provide for everyone.When she passed,our entire world just crumbled.Lost my mom,lost apartment,lost job, lost storage containing all of our belongings then the vehicle.Just seemed like I couldn't catch a break, couldn't breathe.Still seems like that, but I get up everyday and continue to fight for my children, 'cause I'm all they have. So now,I've enrolled myself in school to place myself,in the future, in a space to be able to make my own schedule and be there for my children.The money I am trying to raise is going to go towards a cash car, a stable home for my kids and bills until I can get back on my feet.Thank you for taking the time to read and any help given is more than appreciated.