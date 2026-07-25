Help Ziggy Get Lifesaving Surgery

Ziggy is my 8-year-old English Spot house rabbit, and he means the world to me. Recently, he started having issues with his mouth, so I took him to his exotic vet for a thorough checkup. The vet recommended x-rays, which revealed swelling behind Ziggy’s left eye, suggestive of a retrobulbar abscess, and thickening in his right ear, indicating otitis media. Both conditions are serious and require surgical correction, but first, they must be confirmed with a CT scan.





The cost of Ziggy’s medical care is overwhelming. The CT scan alone is $1,700, not including surgery, blood work, and an exam. These funds will help pay for all of his needed medical care, including the CT scan, surgery, and any medications he will require. This surgery is necessary for Ziggy to continue living a happy, healthy life into his golden years. He’s a gentle, loving companion, and I want to give him every chance to thrive.





Any support you can offer for Ziggy’s medical journey means the world to us. Thank you for helping him get the care he needs to thrive.