Help Young Americans Access Hearing Restoration

I'm 19 years old and have about 40% hearing loss in both ears. I traveled to South Korea to undergo a procedure using PRP and bone marrow injected into my ear drums to help restore my hearing.





Now I want to help other young people from the US access this same procedure. Many of them face the same hearing challenges I did, and this treatment offers them a real opportunity for improvement. The funds I raise will help cover the costs of getting young Americans to South Korea for this procedure.





Your support would mean so much to me and to everyone we're able to help access this treatment. Thank you for standing with us.