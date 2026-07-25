Help Yordanis Represent Namibia in Abu Dhabi

My name is Yordanis Hernandez Sampre, and I am currently living in Namibia. This August, I have the honour of representing Namibia at the MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi.

This opportunity means everything to me. It is a chance to compete on an international stage, showcase my skills, and proudly carry the Namibian flag while inspiring other young athletes to pursue their dreams.

To make this journey possible, I need support to cover airfare, accommodation, meals, local transportation, and other competition-related expenses. Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to achieving this dream.

Your generosity is not only supporting an athlete but also helping to promote Namibian MMA on the international stage. Thank you for believing in me and becoming part of my journey. Together, we can make this dream a reality.