Help Yolandi's Daughter

Yolandi is a close friend and her daughter recently fell at school in a small town called Heilbron in the Freestate of South-Africa and she fragmented her knee and has to get emergency surgery. Not having any insurance (due to her mom and dad having financial problems for many years now) they have to pay the hospital directly, which is R40,000 just for the hospital 🏥 and another R20,000 for the doctor and anesthesiologist (not even sleeping over in hospital) and having two children in school and her one daughter now being unable to move around... With a already struggling family she really just needs to not have to worry how she will be able to fix her knee...





They somehow got almost half of the R60,000 but needs help with the R30,000+ and any Physiotherapy needed and pills and ther will be follow ups and more bills after the surgery...





Her mom is baking cupcakes just to try and get more money, but that will take forever...





She has an amazing good heart ❤️ and just NEEDS HELP.





CAN WE ALL HELP HER!! PLEASE!!