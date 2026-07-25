Help Yassmine Seek Justice

My name is Yassmine.

I never imagined that simply walking down the street would become one of the most painful days of my life. I was publicly humiliated because I am a lesbian. I was mocked, insulted, and treated with disrespect in front of strangers. The emotional pain has stayed with me every day since.

After careful thought, I decided that I cannot remain silent. I want to take my case to court—not out of revenge, but because everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and protected under the law. I hope that by standing up for myself, I can encourage others who have experienced discrimination to know they are not alone.

Unfortunately, pursuing legal action is expensive. I am raising funds to help cover attorney fees, court costs, legal documents, transportation, and counseling as I move through this difficult process.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to seeking justice. If you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to me.

Thank you for your kindness, your support, and for standing with me during one of the hardest moments of my life.