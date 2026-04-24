Help Wyvern see again

My dog Wyvern is four years old. Back in April I took him to the emergency vet and they said he had uveitis and I was given medicine and told it would fix it. He took all his medicine and it went away, but now it’s back and worse than ever. I took him to the vet today and they said he needs to see a specialist. He has an appointment Monday, and just for the appointment it’s $220. If he has to have eye surgery to have them removed which is a probability it will be $3k each eye. I am unable to work as I am hurt and I’m waiting on a surgery and the money I get a month isn’t enough to pay for the surgery. I know people are going to say I can’t afford to have a dog and I have considered rehoming him but putting the burden of a sick dog on someone else while I don’t know if he makes it or not is too sickening to bare. Please if you can spare any money at all, any amount please consider helping my dog. Thank you.