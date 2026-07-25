Help with Spinal Condition & Genetic Fabry Disease

Hi,

My name is Gelu Mergl,





For the past several years I’ve been living with a complex spinal condition that has caused severe, constant neuropathic pain, leg weakness and numbness, balance and walking difficulties, and bowel/bladder issues.





Recent imaging has shown issues that my doctors believe are driving many of these symptoms, and I’m currently working to get connected with the right neurospecialist for further evaluation and possible treatment.





I also have Fabry disease, which requires regular enzyme replacement therapy (Fabrazyme infusions) every two weeks.





I’m on SSDI and Pennsylvania Medicaid, which covers a lot, but there are still significant gaps — especially for specialist visits (some out-of-network or requiring travel), uncovered procedures, medications, medical equipment, and the extra costs that come with being a full-time caregiver situation at home (my wife Dana helps me with daily activities).





The medical needs have outpaced what I can cover on a fixed income, even while I continue creating faith-based content on my YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/@jesuschristalwaysforever to share encouragement and stay connected.





Any help — whether through donations, sharing this page, or prayers — would mean more than I can say.





Funds will go directly toward medical bills, specialist care, treatment-related expenses, and basic living support while I navigate this.





I’m grateful for every single person who takes the time to read this. Even if you can’t donate, sharing or keeping me in your prayers helps more than you know.





I trust God with the outcome and appreciate any support that comes my way.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

— Gelu Mergl



