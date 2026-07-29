Help with Wyatt's Emergency Medical Bills

First and foremost we appreciate continued prayers and support for The Fagan family and healing for their young son, Wyatt.





This past year has been incredibly difficult for the family, yet through every challenge they have experienced God’s faithful presence and have grown closer to Him together. Marisa uses her gifts to lead our church in worship and many of our church family remember the beautiful testimony that led to Thomas‘s baptism earlier this year. Wyatt was in the midst of attending the New Believer’s class when this medical emergency occurred. Even in the midst of pain and uncertainty, he has continued to call out to God in prayer and faithfully watched church online, providing a powerful glimpse of his growing faith.





Wyatt was rushed to the emergency room after his appendix ruptured. He underwent surgery and remained hospitalized for several days while doctors treated the infection caused by the rupture. He was discharged, but had to be readmitted a few days later after developing serious postoperative infection, resulting in an extended hospital stay.





As Wyatt fights this infection, the medical bills for emergency room, care, ambulance, transport, surgery, x-rays, lab work, and CT scans are mounting. The Fagans also face a $15,000 insurance deductible, making this unexpected financial burden, overwhelming.





Please donate if you are able to help ease the financial strain on the Fagan family. Most importantly, please continue to keep Wyatt and family in your prayers as they trust God for healing, strength, and peace during this difficult season.