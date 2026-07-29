Help with what you can

Good afternoon I’m a young man trying to start a small business, that is failing me. I have a four-year-old that I’m not able to do much with considering bills and life. I’m behind on every bill imaginable with debt piling that I’m trying to consolidate. I can’t remember the last time I was able to bring my son to an arcade or to a fair or to the movies. I’m just needing a little help whatever you can give goes a long way and I greatly appreciate all those who help.