Help with Wayne’s oxygen

Wayne has been in and out of the hospital due to respiratory failure. He needs to be on a cpap machine and oxygen. He has no insurance at the moment , we have applied we are just waiting on a decision. So right now we are having to pay out of pocket for his oxygen. If you could would you please donate to help make sure he gets the oxygen he needs. If you can’t donate would you please pray for him. Pray that he finds someone to help him and pray for his health. Thank you