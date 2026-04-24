Help with Water and Electric Bills

I'm raising money to help cover my water and electric bills, which are on the verge of being shut off.





I've worked since I was 16, but I'm currently out of work due to a bad knee. I recently had a cortisone shot that only lasted 3 days, and I'm back to not being able to walk. I'm hopeful I can get my knee replaced and get back to working by November 1st.





Until I can return to work, I just need a little help getting through this. Thank you in advance to anyone who can support me.