Help with vet bills for my service animal

I’m reaching out for help with an unexpected veterinary bill for my service animal, who is much more than a pet—they are my lifeline and provide me with the support I rely on every day. Recent medical care has created expenses that I can’t manage on my own, and I want to make sure they receive the treatment they need to stay healthy and continue doing the important work they do. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward their veterinary care. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much. Thank you for your kindness, support, and for helping me care for the companion who cares for me every single day.



