Help with utilities while I wait to start new job.

I am currently waiting for my new job at the local hospital to start July 27. My water was disconnected yesterday and I have my car payment due along with the phone bill all this week. I have tried to reach out to local churches but they either have no funding or I have to work 20 hrs a week. Even though I am starting a new job in 2 weeks they still can’t help. Please if you can donate anything or even say a prayer. No kind thought will ve unappreciated.