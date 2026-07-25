Help with unexpected pregnancy complications

Hey everyone! A little update on baby boy on Tuesday June 30th we had an appointment in San Angelo and baby boy doesn’t have amniotic fluid so they did transfer us to Harris Methodist hospital in Fort Worth . Baby boy is doing good without the fluid just going to monitor him and try to keep him in for as long as possible considering I’m only 26 weeks. He is measuring 1 Lb and 10 ounces average heart rate is 144 bpm￼

From Katie Hey everyone just talked to my dr and he said probably Thursday is when they will discharge me! Tomorrow we will start the Ronald McDonald housing application tomorrow. The dr at cooks called me this morning as well and said that he’s doing good this morning going to try to take him off the breathing tube. Gonna get ultrasounds of his stomach and his heart today as well





￼Update on what’s going on with me and baby boy! We will definitely be here for a long time until baby boy is out! Doctors think at least ten weeks. The doctors goal is to atleast get me to 28 weeks. Baby boy also has something called Duodenal atresia that basically just means his small intestine and stomach either aren’t completely attached or the small intestine is somehow being smooshed (either by blood vessels or his pancreas) he will need surgery to fix this when he does come out. ￼Little man is perfectly fine inside with the low/no fluid as long as my placenta stays healthy and the cord doesn’t get compressed. (Although we've had a few scares with his heart rate dropping)

My husband is here with me since we could deliver at any time due to this we have no income coming for the foreseeable future. Any help would be greatly appreciative

Update 27 weeks 3 days





Hey! We just had the ultrasound and still little to no fluid he has about 3cm normal is 8-12cm he’s still in breach position. Blood flow to the cord looks good definitely has two kidneys. His breathing looks great and so does his heart and brain!



