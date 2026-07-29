Help with transportation for treatment

Help My Girlfriend Get to Chemotherapy





My girlfriend is currently facing one of the toughest battles of her life—she has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. The doctors are doing everything they can, but as of now, there is no cure. This means she will need to be on chemotherapy for the rest of her life. The emotional and physical toll is already overwhelming, and on top of that, getting to and from her treatments has become a real challenge.





We are raising funds to help cover the cost of gas and transportation fees so she can make it to every appointment. Reliable transportation is essential for her ongoing care, but the expenses add up quickly. Your support will help ease this burden and allow her to focus on her health and treatment.





People don't realize how difficult it is having cancer until it touches their lives. It’s a terrible disease, and every bit of help makes a difference. We are so grateful for any support you can give—whether it’s a donation or simply sharing this fundraiser. Thank you for standing with us during this incredibly hard time. Any help is greatly appreciated.

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