Help With This Project

Hello. I’m Bella. I’m a recovering *rug addict from all kinds of *rugs, tobacco and alcohol. I lost everything. I had nothing. My credit score was 430 because I’d rather indulge than pay a bill. Fast forward to now. April 1st I went to a furniture store to get a sofa set on layaway. I put $100 down and owed $899 to bring it home. Time passed and I couldn’t get the money to cover the layaway so I pretty much gave up. On Saturday July 11, 2026 I went back to the furniture store to see if I could get my $100 back. I was told no. I could get a lamp but I still had to pay the $25-$30 difference which I did not have. So she asked if I had a bank account, I was nervous because I had only had the account for 20 days. She got my bank info and applied it to the lender. They approved me for $2750. I was absolutely ecstatic because I have never been able to obtain credit like this in my life. I’m thinking it’s like a credit card where you can pay back over time, I was wrong. It’s same as cash. So on October 11, 2026 if I haven’t paid back the $2750.00 before then it’s $6,999.76 I was sick to my stomach. I called the finance company to ask if I could return the merchandise because I couldn’t afford to pay that kind of money in such a very short time and they told me No I had signed a legal and binding contract. This is a blessing and a curse. I receive SSI Disability due to multiple personality disorder, clinical depression, bipolar, anxiety and schizophrenia. I’m just needing a lil help to get out this stressful situation. If you could find it in my heart to donate to this cause I’d be so incredibly happy. No gift is too small. I appreciate whatever you send my way. Thank you and God bless you.