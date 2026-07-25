GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help With This Project

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBella Gee

Help With This Project

Hello. I’m Bella. I’m a recovering *rug addict from all kinds of *rugs, tobacco and alcohol. I lost everything. I had nothing. My credit score was 430 because I’d rather indulge than pay a bill. Fast forward to now. April 1st I went to a furniture store to get a sofa set on layaway. I put $100 down and owed $899 to bring it home. Time passed and I couldn’t get the money to cover the layaway so I pretty much gave up. On Saturday July 11, 2026 I went back to the furniture store to see if I could get my $100 back. I was told no. I could get a lamp but I still had to pay the $25-$30 difference which I did not have. So she asked if I had a bank account, I was nervous because I had only had the account for 20 days. She got my bank info and applied it to the lender. They approved me for $2750. I was absolutely ecstatic because I have never been able to obtain credit like this in my life. I’m thinking it’s like a credit card where you can pay back over time, I was wrong. It’s same as cash. So on October 11, 2026 if I haven’t paid back the $2750.00 before then it’s $6,999.76 I was sick to my stomach. I called the finance company to ask if I could return the merchandise because I couldn’t afford to pay that kind of money in such a very short time and they told me No I had signed a legal and binding contract. This is a blessing and a curse. I receive SSI Disability due to multiple personality disorder, clinical depression, bipolar, anxiety and schizophrenia. I’m just needing a lil help to get out this stressful situation. If you could find it in my heart to donate to this cause I’d be so incredibly happy. No gift is too small. I appreciate whatever you send my way. Thank you and God bless you.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve