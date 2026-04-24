Help with the final rights

This fundraiser is to assist the family with the cremation cost of Carol Hillis she passed away on March 10th 2026. Her daughter Brittany Whitener is currently incarcerated in the Federal Prison system and is unable to pay for her mother's cremation expenses. Her family is unwilling to help so she is on her own. Pretty impossible to manage everything from the inside with now constant income. I am asking for help on her behalf it will go directly to the funeral home to pay for unsettled expenses. Here is a copy of the obituary

https://www.dietrichfuneralhome.com/obituaries/carol-hillis/4097364/

Thanks to anyone who will support this cause and help her out.