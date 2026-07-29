Help with Summer Rent and Living Expenses

I'm a single mom who works for a school cafeteria, and during the summer months when school is closed, I don't have income from that job. I live off my income tax refund during the summer, which stretches thin quickly.





Right now I'm facing a real shortfall. My rent is $1,100 a month, and I pay electricity separately. I've been spending $60 to $100 every couple of days on food to get by. I'm also supposed to receive $63 in food stamps, but my case hasn't been processed in two months, so I've had to cover those costs out of pocket.





On top of everything, I've been dealing with a work injury and need to get to doctor appointments for workers comp. I've been spending about $50 a week on Uber to get to those appointments.





I'm asking for help with rent and the everyday expenses I'm struggling to cover right now.