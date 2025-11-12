Help with stray cats 🐈

Hello, we are looking for a little help with some cat food, we have about 16 cats that have made our yard and porch home, these cats are not ours, they are strays but have become apart of our life, my children and I love them, food can get expensive for all of them, we are asking for any help with providing some food, and any extra money will go towards making shelters for them outside for the colder weather! Thank you so much!