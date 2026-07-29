Help with some of my bills.

Hi, so I recently had to stay home with my daughter bc she has been having some medical issues stoping me from going to have a normal 8-5 job. It just had to do with her consipation actually. She had been in and out the hospital im the only one caring for her. Waiting on help from the state as well! Anything helps thank you! Her birthday is also coming up! Thank you everyone for your help and support. I know it’s hard for everyone but im trying not to fail her as her mother. Thank you god bless!