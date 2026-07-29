Help with some expenses due to shoulder injury

I am a 45-year-old Christian male and father who is currently going through a difficult period after suffering a serious shoulder injury while doing yard work for my disabled parents.

I've spent my entire adult life working hard to provide for my family. Like many people, I've often lived paycheck to paycheck due to everyday expenses, medical bills, and raising my children. Unfortunately, this isn't the first major health challenge I've faced. In 2017, I underwent surgery to remove a tumor from the center of my spinal cord. After months of rehabilitation and learning to walk again, I was blessed to recover and return to work within four months.

This time, however, I have suffered a severe shoulder injury that requires surgery and an expected recovery period of six months or longer. While I am receiving limited income through FMLA benefits, it is not enough to cover my essential monthly expenses, including housing, transportation, phone service, insurance, and basic living costs.

As someone who has always worked and done my best to take care of others, asking for help does not come easily. However, during this difficult period, any assistance toward my expenses would be deeply appreciated and would help relieve some of the financial burden while I focus on healing and getting back to work.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Whether through financial support, prayers, or simply sharing this message, your kindness means more than words can express.

God bless, and I hope you have a wonderful day