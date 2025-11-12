Help with Rent While My Car Is Down

My car is the only way I make money, and right now it's in bad condition. I haven't been able to work as needed, and I'm falling behind on rent. August's rent is due, and now September's is coming up too. I'm asking for help to cover these months while I get back on my feet.





If I receive more money than I need for rent, I'll donate the rest to the animal rescue shelter.





Thank you for standing with me. Your support would mean so much.