Help with Rent, Utilities, and Back-to-School

My wife and I separated, and she left me with bills I can't cover on my own. July rent was never paid ($2,200), and August rent is due on the 1st ($2,200). My electric bill is $700 and will be shut off next week. My car insurance is getting cut off on the 30th ($473), and I have nothing for school supplies and needs for my kids, who are 12 and 6 years old.





I'm working to keep us stable, but right now I'm facing a gap I can't close by myself. Your support would help me keep the lights on, keep a roof over our heads, and make sure my kids can start the school year. Thank you for standing with us.