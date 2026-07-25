Help with rent please !!

My name is Taria, and I’m reaching out because I recently lost my job through no fault of my own. I never imagined I’d be in a position where I would need to ask for help, but I’m doing everything I can to stay on my feet.

I’m actively applying for new jobs, completing interviews, and working hard to get back to work as quickly as possible. While I wait for my next opportunity, I’m struggling to cover my rent and basic living expenses.

Any amount, no matter how small, would help relieve some of the stress I’m facing right now. If you’re not able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness or support you can offer. I truly appreciate it more than words can express.



