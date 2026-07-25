Help with rent for July





Hi everyone,

Thank you so much for taking a moment to stop by and read my story. It isn’t easy for me to open up and ask for help like this, but I am in a position where I truly cannot make it through on my own right now.

As many of you know, I have been living paycheck to paycheck, doing everything I can to stay afloat. Unfortunately, a recent unexpected event completely disrupted my strict budget. Because I have been living with zero financial cushion, this one emergency has left me unable to cover my basic living costs.

Right now, I am facing an urgent deadline to pay my rent, and I am $1780 short.







