Help with rent and keeping my storage

For those that know me that have no idea where I've been well here it goes.

I lost out on the sale of my house due to a scam buyer trying to run out the clock on my house going up for auction so I had to take a lesser offer. The property I bought well the lady that owns the property next to it wouldn't allow me access to hook up for power so I had to sell it also.

I'm now living in a 17' camper with Daisy & Riley and not and day goes by that I wish I wouldn't wake up from the pain and anxiety from not knowing if I'll have a place to stay. I've sold basically everything that meant something to me besides for Ron's tool box but I may be loosing it and everything else if I can't come up with the fee for the storage. I hate being a cripple now after being able to work for what I wanted but now reduced to this. I keep being denied disability guess if I weighed 350 lbs I would.





I'm just asking for enough to keep my storage for a year and my camper site for a year. Thankfully I'm somewhere that is cheap for rent but without work I can't pay it any more.