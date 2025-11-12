Help with Rent and Car Payment

I haven't received my paycheck this month, and the person I'm buying my car from is taking it back. Without it, I won't be able to pay my rent, and I'm facing eviction. I also won't be able to get to church or be part of the prayer team, which means so much to me and my family.





I keep praying and believing that the Lord will provide. Your support would mean everything right now. Thank you for standing with me.