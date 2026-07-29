Help with rent and bills family of 7

Hi my name is Aaron Anderson.

I am a father of 5. Ages ranging from13 months to 10 years old. Four little boys a one girl. My finance and me and our little family are god fearing Christians and we live in Texas. The last two months have not been the best for us. I lost my job due to an injury. So now my fiance has been waitressing almost 6 days a week. So we can Pay our rent. But it’s just not enough to cover the bills and rent. I recently had my first ever seizure while my wife was at work. And my little girl had to see me while it happened. Breaks my heart. ❤️. She was very scared she’s only 3 , the doctors said that they believe it was stressed induced. And I strongly believe it’s because of the fear of loosing our place to stay with our children. I’ve never asked anyone for money or help before like this. But now it’s effecting my health and my children’s well being. Anything would help us at this point. And god bless anyone that is willing to donate to helping us .