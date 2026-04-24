Help with rent

Hi, I’m reaching out in a time of real need. I’m a newly single mom of four kids. After being married for 12 years, I’m now navigating this journey alone. I work hard every day, but right now, I’m facing a serious rent emergency. I’m just trying to keep a roof over our heads, and I could really use some help. If you’re able to support, it would mean the world to us. Thank you so much for any consideration.



